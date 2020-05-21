Two Tenaha residents were identified in the fatal plane crash in Shelby County Wednesday afternoon.
The pilot was identified as 73-year-old John D. Scull and the passenger was identified as 81-year-old Carolyn Hooker Scull, according to a press release from Sgt. David Hendry with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
According to the release, details surrounding the cause of the crash are not available at this time.
The preliminary information indicated that at approximately 4:40 p.m., DPS troopers and other first responders located the crash site, just south of the Center Municipal Airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified to conduct the investigation.
Any additional inquiries should be directed to the FAA or the NTSB.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.