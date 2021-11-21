An apple pie adorned with Thanksgiving crust decorations awaits distribution as volunteers for Blessing Bags for Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties prepare Thanksgiving meals for those struggling during the holiday season.
Riley Davis, 4, prepares meals to be delivered from Memorial Baptist Church by local organization Blessing Bags for Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties Saturday morning.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
The scents of pie, mashed potatoes and rolls wafted throughout Memorial Baptist Church Saturday morning as local organization Blessing Bags for Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties prepared thanksgiving meals for those struggling during the holiday season.
“What we’re doing here today is we’re serving hot Thanksgiving meals for homeless, veterans and those who are struggling,” said Stephanie Hess, Blessing Bags director. “We don’t turn anybody away. If you need a meal, we’re going to give it to you.”
