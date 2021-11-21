The scents of pie, mashed potatoes and rolls wafted throughout Memorial Baptist Church Saturday morning as local organization Blessing Bags for Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties prepared thanksgiving meals for those struggling during the holiday season.

“What we’re doing here today is we’re serving hot Thanksgiving meals for homeless, veterans and those who are struggling,” said Stephanie Hess, Blessing Bags director. “We don’t turn anybody away. If you need a meal, we’re going to give it to you.”

