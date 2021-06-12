Wes Suiter won the run-off election against Kim Ogden for Lufkin City Council's Ward 4 seat for a three-year term with a vote of 295 to 290.
The results are unofficial as the city is still waiting on ballot-by-mail votes to come in next week.
Updated: June 12, 2021 @ 9:53 pm
