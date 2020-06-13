Matt Clifton, a loan officer at Heritage Land Bank, has been chosen out of hundreds of applicants to be one of 26 members on the 2020-22 Texas Agriculture Lifetime Leadership cohort.
The two-year program is led by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. It provides an intensive study of agriculture worldwide to equip agriculture industry professionals to lead their fields, a press release states.
“TALL is a competitive leadership development program that includes seminars with experts, on-site visits, meetings with business and government leaders, international study and personal skills improvement,” said Jim Mazurkiewicz, TALL program director.
Clifton said he was humbled and shocked to be named among such a stellar list of professionals.
“My expectation is to go in there, learn everything I can and represent not only Heritage Land Bank as my employer but also Angelina County,” Clifton said.
As the only member from East Texas, he will have the opportunity to interject the perspective of what is important among individuals from all geographical regions of Texas. Additionally, there will be a lot Clifton is able to learn and take home to others, he said.
“The program invests 470 hours of intensive training per person through seminars, speakers and domestic and international study trips over two years,” Mazurkiewicz said. “It’s equivalent to class time spent obtaining a master’s degree in agriculture. Former Gov. Dolph Briscoe Jr. always said ‘at least 10 years’ experience is needed to reach the educational level of TALL graduates.’”
The members will attend a week-long conference every quarter at differing locations in the state, country and one abroad starting in late July. The members will be required to write a summary after each conference. They are also encouraged to meet with agriculture groups in their home areas to pass along what they learn during the program.
Clifton said he is excited to be exposed to a group of so many different perspectives from a networking aspect and a learning aspect.
“From a customer service aspect, I’m going to get to hear a lot of different solutions for maybe some similar problems I see. I’ll get to see how other people in related fields handle that,” he said. “It may not directly be related to my job, but it may be that I am able to point my customers in the right direction or to the resource to better serve our customers.”
The program is a lot of time away from family and the office and comes with a good bit of homework, and Clifton said he has had some anxiety about that. However, he said the benefits outweighed the negatives.
“I don’t think most people realize, in Texas especially, agriculture is a multi-billion dollar industry,” he said. “I want to say that something like one in seven people in the state of Texas are involved in an agriculture-related job. It’s a big impact.
“Also, what people don’t realize is that if agriculture producers weren’t out there doing what they’re doing, all the stuff that we just saw happen with COVID-19 and potential food shortages, that becomes amplified drastically. That’s what makes the U.S. and Texas what it is — our independence in being able to provide food for our population, wood fiber in our part of the world in the form of lumber and pulp ... agriculture is a huge impact on the economy and the health and well-being of the entire nation.”
Clifton said by doing his small part of advocating for the importance of agriculture, he can make a difference.
