Harold’s House, East Texas Alliance for Children, is raising funds through the Save Change, Change Lives initiative in honor of April, which has been declared Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“Our staff began brainstorming different ways that we can bring awareness to the abused children who fall through the cracks,” said Ashley Cook, community education director. “Save the children — Don’t let your change fall through the cracks. Even the smallest amount of change can make the biggest impact.”
