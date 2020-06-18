A small protest against Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches took place at the Angelina County Courthouse Annex on Thursday.
Organizer Myles Elbel is a Lufkin native who has moved around in other states but came home to support his family during the COVID-19 crisis. He was frustrated to see how the sheriff’s office is managed when he returned home.
“I’m trying to get some community outreach established, and bring awareness to what’s going on with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office,” he said.
Elbel watched the video that showed three deputies arresting Mark Anthony Smith. The arrest became violent and viewers can see as deputies appear to repeatedly hit Smith in the head with the butts of their guns as well as kick and hit Smith. This, and an incident in which a deputy shot a dog that he said was attacking him, sparked outrage throughout Angelina County.
Sanches commented on both incidents in a video on Wednesday night, supporting his deputies and saying that dash-camera footage shows a different story from what’s being told. However, Sanches said they won’t release the dash-camera footage.
The sheriff’s office does not have body cameras. It applied for grants that would cover the cost of cameras with the Deep East Texas Council of Governments and T.L.L. Temple Foundation and were denied both grants, Sanches said.
“I’m upset with Greg because he blatantly lied,” Elbel said. “The video evidence deeply contrasts the statements he made. He’s not telling it straight. Folks out here can tell the difference.”
Elbel has had previous issues with Sanches, he said. He’s asked the sheriff to make his deputies slow down when they’re driving for non-emergency situations but said those attempts have failed, too.
“The goal is to bring attention to Greg Sanches,” Elbel said. “We want Greg Sanches removed from office. We want the officers that were involved in the video in Moffett … named, fired and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.”
Sanches told The Lufkin Daily News that he had said all he intended to say in the video released on Facebook and that he was following county attorney Cary Kirby’s advice on how to proceed.
