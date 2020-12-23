Lufkin Economic Development director Bob Samford believes the expansion of Gattefossé, a French manufacturing company, to Lufkin further supports the necessity of the Lufkin Forward project.
Lufkin forward is designed to listen to community’s wants and needs to further develop downtown Lufkin into a cultural district. The LEDC has hired Asakura Robinson, an architectural firm known in big cities nationwide for revisioning cultural centers.
