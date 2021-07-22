Angelina College hosted a memorial tribute to the late Dr. Stig Peitersen, a physician who died in 2020, Wednesday afternoon inside the foyer of Angelina College’s Health Careers I building.

The ceremony was to present Peitersen's family with an endowment certificate to commemorate the Dr. Stig Peitersen Endowment Fund, established by the East Texas medical community to benefit future Angelina College students who pursue an education in the medical field. The fund is currently at $19,200.

