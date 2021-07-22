Cristina Peitersen, right, Dr. Stig Peitesen’s wife, said the family was extremely honored to have his legacy honored in a way that it will continue with people who want to continue in the medical field and strive for service in the community.
“My husband was a soft-spoken Dane with a brilliant mind and a loving heart,” said Cristina Peitersen, Dr. Stig Peitesen’s wife.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Angelina College hosted a memorial tribute to the late Dr. Stig Peitersen, a physician who died in 2020, Wednesday afternoon inside the foyer of Angelina College’s Health Careers I building.
The ceremony was to present Peitersen's family with an endowment certificate to commemorate the Dr. Stig Peitersen Endowment Fund, established by the East Texas medical community to benefit future Angelina College students who pursue an education in the medical field. The fund is currently at $19,200.
