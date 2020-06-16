The Angelina College Board of Trustees extended the contract of college president Michael Simon an additional year at its regular meeting Monday evening.
Board President Sid Roberts said the board is grateful for Simon’s guidance of the college, especially during the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“His executive team is focused on the success of Angelina College for the entire college family, including students, faculty and staff,” Roberts said. “Dr. Simon’s leadership is recognized not only in our community but across community colleges and by government leaders at the state level, as well. The board unanimously agreed that it is in the college’s interest to extend Dr. Simon’s contract another year.”
The board named Simon president on June 1, 2015. He previously served as the president of Dawson Community College in Montana and as the CEO of the Timberline Campus of Colorado Mountain College. His three-year contract is now set to end in August of 2023, as of this last renewal.
The action item was tabled during May’s meeting because the board had not yet seen a report of how Simon’s position compared to other positions in the state. The report was provided between that meeting and Monday evening’s meeting.
Simon also spoke to the board about the state of the college during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are very engaged in planning for the fall,” he said. “We’re working very closely with the state and other East Texas higher ed institutions to think about best practices — how to keep everybody safe but still serve the needs of our students and partners.”
He said summer enrollment is ahead of where it was last year, which may be attributed to individuals looking for alternative careers after COVID-19 or businesses rehiring and sending new employees to training.
“We’ve put in standards for safety based on CDC guidelines — things like wearing a face covering while you’re on campus and having your temperature checked before you go to class — and I’ve been very pleased with the faculty, staff and students who have been very compliant. They understand why this is important for everybody’s safety and they’re doing their part to help contribute to that,” Simon said. “It’s been very good to see us come together as a family on campus and do what’s right.”
The college is still gradually reopening since the closures caused by the pandemic were enacted. Simon said he believes the next phase of reopening will kick in by mid-August when all faculty and staff will be brought back in to prepare for fall.
The board also approved the annual adoption of continuing education fees, which Simon described as noncredit courses such as the police and fire academies, phlebotomy, health occupations, etc.
“The state requires the board to approve the tuition fees for those every year because the college receives a state reimbursement for contact hours in those classes,” Simon said.
The board tabled a discussion on the annual board evaluation consisting of surveys from the board members on how they are doing on the various responsibilities on the board. One trustee had not finished the survey, so the board decided to table the discussion, Simon said.
