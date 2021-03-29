Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery is appointing Rodney Paulette to fill the vacant Pct. 1 commissioners position.
Paulette is a longtime Lufkin businessman and the former president and general manager of Citation Corp.’s Texas Foundries.
