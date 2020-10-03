Pelican Pointe is under construction on Loop 287. The eatery will boast a full bar, in addition to a smaller one outside, live music, a patio that will fit between 60 to 80 people, a large banquet room, and windows showcasing the boiler room in the front of the building “so you can be sitting inside the restaurant and watching the guys cooking and cleaning the crawfish right there.”
Pelican Pointe is under construction on Loop 287. Owner Blake Cuccio is hoping to open the Cajun restaurant in January.
South Louisiana native Blake Cuccio hasn’t lived in Lufkin for long. But he’s made it his mission to bring authentic Cajun cuisine to our neck of the woods ever since he got here.
As one of the partners of popular drive-thru restaurant The Crawfish Shop on East Denman Avenue, Cuccio and the team were recently recognized in the 2020 Best of Lufkin awards as serving the best crawfish in town, as well as some of the best fish and seafood.
