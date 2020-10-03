South Louisiana native Blake Cuccio hasn’t lived in Lufkin for long. But he’s made it his mission to bring authentic Cajun cuisine to our neck of the woods ever since he got here.

As one of the partners of popular drive-thru restaurant The Crawfish Shop on East Denman Avenue, Cuccio and the team were recently recognized in the 2020 Best of Lufkin awards as serving the best crawfish in town, as well as some of the best fish and seafood.

