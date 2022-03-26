Two pets died in a house fire in the 100 block of North Raguet early Saturday morning, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
The Lufkin Fire Department received a call of a fire at a home in the 100 block of North Raguet Street around 12:45 a.m. There were no people inside the home when firefighters arrived around 12:49 a.m., but some animals were still in the building, according to scanner traffic from the call.
