The Lufkin Fire Department has been handling eight times its normal call rate since the winter storm hit.
“We’re doing everything from our normal operations, which are sick call and fires, to we have two engines pumping water into the dialysis clinics so they can dialyze patients,” fire chief Jesse Moody said. “We have a lot going on.”
The department is lucky the city has purchased good fire trucks and equipment, Moody said. They also have compressed foam on the trucks to help more quickly control fires without using as much water.
The department has mutual aid agreements with the surrounding communities and volunteer departments. In times of need, the department would help respond to their fires and vice versa.
“If we needed more water than we could get, then we would just send a mutual aid request and they would supply their tankers,” Moody said. “We all have a big cooperative agreement to work together.”
The various departments have resources the others do not, so they share to get the most out of what they have, Moody said.
In the beginning, a lot of the calls had been for trees falling on houses and power lines and the resulting structure fires.
“The biggest contributing factor to everything was power being lost, whether it’s a tree falling on a house or a power line, causing a downed line, which is hazardous to the public,” Moody said. “The original incident with the snow is people weren’t able to drive on the snow. People who would normally drive themselves were not able to get to the hospital, so we would go and pick them up in the ambulance.”
Then the ambulances had a greatly increased response time because they were only able to drive at 20-30 mph on the icy roads, he said. Other issues included getting stuck on county roads or going into ditches because they couldn’t see the roads under the snow, he said.
“Quite often during this we’ve been using every vehicle that we’ve had to respond to calls. It’s just a variety of things, but the biggest overwhelming part of it was the length of time it takes to go on calls and people not being able to take themselves to the hospital.”
A lot of calls came in because medical equipment providers were not able to provide oxygen to their clients or their homes didn’t have electricity, which means the concentrator would not operate.
Moody said the department also provided its own cylinders to residents.
“It’s been a busy time, but things are getting better,” Moody said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.