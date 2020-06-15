Police arrested a Lufkin man on multiple drug and other charges early Sunday after he called to report a chemical smell in his apartment, according to a report from Lufkin Police Department public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth.
Officers responded to Creekside Apartments to do a welfare check after James Fuller, 59, called a dispatcher to report a chemical smell inside his apartment. He went on to say that he was in his vehicle in the parking lot, armed with weapons and ammunition, the report stated.
When officers arrived on the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Fuller told them he believed his neighbors were pumping chemicals into his apartment. He said he believed someone was trying to kill him so he went to sit in his car to watch for them with an AR-15 rifle and multiple magazines, according to the report. He also had a pistol and extra ammo for it, as well.
After getting Fuller’s permission, officers entered his apartment to check for the chemical smell. While officers did not detect the chemical odor Fuller described, they did note the smell of mothballs in the apartment.
Officers then detained Fuller, believing him to be a danger to himself or others given his paranoid state.
While searching Fuller and his vehicle, officers located a plastic baggie with 17 grams of methamphetamine, several ecstasy pills and an undisclosed amount of cash, the report states. Fuller was placed under arrest following the discovery of the illegal items.
During an extensive search of Fuller’s apartment and vehicles, officers found more guns and ammunition, according to the report.
Officers believe Fuller’s paranoia was induced by methamphetamine use, the report states.
After being medically cleared, he was taken to the Angelina County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carry of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and money laundering.
