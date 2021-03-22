Camille Schrier, Miss America 2020, will be the featured speaker at the Women in STEM Luncheon hosted by Stephen F. Austin State University’s College of Sciences and Mathematics at noon Tuesday at The Fredonia Hotel in Nacogdoches.
NACOGDOCHES — For Camille Schrier, Miss America 2020, using her position to promote STEM education is one of her most important roles. The featured speaker at Stephen F. Austin State University’s Women in STEM luncheon, Schrier will tell her journey so far as a woman in STEM in hopes of encouraging others to pursue STEM fields.
“My goal is to show that although pursuing a STEM career is rarely easy, it is incredibly worth it,” Schrier said. “I hope that my story can inspire those thinking about or currently pursuing science to keep working hard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.