Gun-lovers will soon have a new west loop location where they can shop for rifles, handguns, ammo and more.
Timber Ridge Firearms is preparing to open at 907 S. John Reddit Dr., in the former Bizzy Bea Flower & Gift location.
Know of any new businesses opening, or established businesses closing, in Angelina County? Send press releases, tips and queries to Brittany Barclay at brittany.barclay@dailysentinel.com.
