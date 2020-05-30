Lufkin police arrested a Lufkin man on an assault charge Wednesday.
A woman called police Wednesday night and said her ex-boyfriend, Joseph Griffith, 27, had entered her home and assaulted her. He was still on the scene, according to a police report.
When officers arrived around 6:30 p.m., they found Griffith sitting on the front porch of the residence with his legs crossed, facing the door. When an officer called out to Griffith, he raised his hands in a sign of surrender, but when officers told him to get to his feet, Griffith began cursing at officers and would not comply, the report stated.
After a struggle, Griffith was detained and placed in handcuffs, according to the report.
An officer made contact with the victim, who had a bloody nose when she opened her front door, the report stated. The officer asked if she’d been assaulted and she said yes.
Griffith was placed in the back seat of an officer’s patrol unit and began acting irate, according to the report. He was screaming and yelling and uncooperative. He was identified by his Texas ID card.
The woman told officers she worked until 6 p.m. but that she’d received calls and texts from Griffith all day telling her he was coming to take their children away. Shortly after she arrived home, he knocked on the front door, the woman’s mother answered and Griffith attempted to pull their son out of the door, the report stated.
The woman told officers she pushed Griffith out the door and in doing so she also went outside. Griffith punched her in the left side of her face, pushed her down on the front porch and began kicking and punching her continuously in the face and back, according to the report.
As the woman attempted to stand up, Griffith placed her in a headlock and used his arm to choke her and restrict blood flow, the report stated. She told officers it was painful, she couldn’t breathe and she began to lose her vision.
She said she’d managed to land a few punches on Griffith and bite his arm to break free. But when she stood up, he pushed her into the living room, where she fell to the floor again and he kicked her, according to the report.
She was able to stand up again and walk, but Griffith followed her through the house, arguing with her, the report stated.
Griffith ended up outside and the woman locked him out, which is when she was able to call 911. Griffith stayed there until police arrived.
Police were able to get photos of the woman’s bloody nose and an abrasion on her right elbow. There also was some minor redness to her throat.
The officers did not see any injuries on Griffith.
Griffith posted bond and was released on Thursday.
