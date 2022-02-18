LISD celebrates new Center for Excellence

T.L.L. Temple Foundation president & CEO Wynn Rosser, left, Lufkin ISD superintendent Lynn Torres and Angelina College president Michael Simon pose for a photo beside a poster advertising the new Center for Excellence during a reception in the LISD Board Room Thursday night.
A mix of Panther purple and Roadrunner orange made for a dynamic combination during a reception Thursday night celebrating the creation of Lufkin ISD’s new Center for Excellence.
The center will allow LISD’s Early College High School program to be an example to school districts in the 23 counties served by the T.L.L. Temple Foundation, which provided a $507,500 grant over the course of three years to open the center on the LHS campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.