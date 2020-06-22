Lufkin firefighters extinguished a downtown roof fire late Monday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to a call at Tatum & Tatum Attorneys at Law on Second Street next to the Angelina County Courthouse at 4:45 p.m.
"We dispatched three engines, a ladder truck and three chief officers also responded," assistant chief Ryan Watson said.
The fire caused minimal damage.
The first officer arrived on scene within one minute and saw light smoke coming from the back right corner. Those inside said they did not see smoke inside the building.
The first engine that arrived used a deck gun to spray from the ground level onto the roof. There was no roof access from the inside, so firefighters ascended to the roof via ladder.
The fire was out after an inspection at 5:15 p.m. The cause is still under investigation.
