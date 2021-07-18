All proceeds raised from Saturday's event were to help Moffett Volunteer Fire Chief Joey Rocka’s family with housing costs due to their home being vandalized while he was hospitalized, leaving his wife and daughter without a place to live.
The Moffett Volunteer Fire Department held a benefit fish fry Saturday afternoon to raise money for the family of Fire Chief Joey Rocka, who died recently due to COVID-19.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
The Moffett Volunteer Fire Department invited the community to a benefit fish fry Saturday afternoon at M&M Water Supply to raise money for the family of Fire Chief Joey Rocka, who recently died from COVID-19.
Guests feasted on fried fish, fries, hushpuppies and coleslaw, with all proceeds raised going to help the family with housing costs after their home was vandalized while Rocka was in the hospital, leaving his wife and daughter with no place to live.
