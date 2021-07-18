The Moffett Volunteer Fire Department invited the community to a benefit fish fry Saturday afternoon at M&M Water Supply to raise money for the family of Fire Chief Joey Rocka, who recently died from COVID-19.

Guests feasted on fried fish, fries, hushpuppies and coleslaw, with all proceeds raised going to help the family with housing costs after their home was vandalized while Rocka was in the hospital, leaving his wife and daughter with no place to live.

