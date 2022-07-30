As the wheels on the bus begin to go round and round with the approaching school year, Lufkin ISD parents can receive information on transportation routes, system and staff during Meet The Bus.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the LISD transportation building and will allow parents the opportunity to learn about route information and the district’s new Smart Tag system that will require students to scan a badge to ride the bus. Parents also will be able to meet the transportation staff who will be serving the students’ needs.
