The Pitser Garrison Convention Center will be the picture of Texas elegance Saturday evening as the Boys & Girls Club of Deep East Texas raises funds to continue providing services to local youth with “A Night of Southern Charm.”
The annual fundraiser offsets operating costs for the organization, said Steven Davidson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Deep East Texas. The club serves youth ages 6-18 throughout the school year and summer months, and its various programs require funds.
