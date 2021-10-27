Rotary serving pie

As a fundraiser to help stamp out polio, the Lufkin and Angelina Rotary Clubs provide pie to health care workers arriving to work at Woodland Heights Medical Center Tuesday evening. The clubs also offered pie to health care staffs at St. Luke’s Health Memorial Tuesday morning.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

The Lufkin and Angelina Rotary Clubs joined forces Tuesday to thank health care workers for all their hard work with pie and coffee.

Rotarians were at St. Luke’s Health Memorial Tuesday morning and at Woodland Heights Medical Center Tuesday evening.

