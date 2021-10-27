The Lufkin and Angelina Rotary Clubs joined forces Tuesday to thank health care workers for all their hard work with pie and coffee.
Rotarians were at St. Luke’s Health Memorial Tuesday morning and at Woodland Heights Medical Center Tuesday evening.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Mainly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: October 27, 2021 @ 6:39 am
The Lufkin and Angelina Rotary Clubs joined forces Tuesday to thank health care workers for all their hard work with pie and coffee.
Rotarians were at St. Luke’s Health Memorial Tuesday morning and at Woodland Heights Medical Center Tuesday evening.
Kayley Fraze’s email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.