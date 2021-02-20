Frosty who? Through the wet and cold, the Penn family found a way to enjoy a bit of family time while trumping all neighborhood snow creations by building their own igloo.
The Hudson-based family lives in a smaller subdivision off state Highway 94 on a little country road leading through trees and farmland on each side. Grandparents live in homes just across a field or two. Pockets of snow are especially prevalent in the shady areas.
Trees block the view of a nearly 8-foot ice structure the Penn family worked on from Monday to Tuesday night. They finished just in time for the ice storm to hit the community, Pat Penn, the father of the family, said.
“The rain melted it a little bit, but they’ve been in it some,” he said.
The igloo was the idea of his wife Cassie, he said. The couple built it with John, 14, Seth, 12, Kylie, 10, and Ruthie, 8. The kids were excited about school being out, John said. The idea to build a large igloo came after Cassie watched Seth build a small one on their porch.
“I was bored,” he said.
Cassie got in and looked up how to build a spiral igloo and the family created an action plan.
“I thought it was a cool idea and that we should do it,” Kylie said.
“I thought she was crazy,” Pat said.
Pat shoveled snow into a bucket, Ruthie packed it in, then Seth and Kylie packed the snow into bigger buckets to make the bricks. Cassie and John put the bricks up and slanted the edges to make the igloo shape.
The hardest part was installing the roof, John said. They were worried about how big the blocks were and scared it would fall in.
Before the rain hit on Wednesday, the massive igloo stood 8 feet high. To reach the roof of the igloo, the Penns filled the base with a lot of snow so they could reach high up, Pat said.
The rain on Wednesday caused the massive structure to melt a bit and fall in. The structure’s snow was softening in Friday’s warming sunlight, but it still stood high.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.