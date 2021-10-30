Lufkin firefighters douse flames from the former Magnolia Frame Works building, which is sandwiched between a shuttered used book store and KRBA Radio, on Cotton Square in this 2018 file photo. The city is looking to purchase the buildings to create parking for downtown patrons.
Yates Media owner Stephen Yates speaks at the dedication of the new historical marker placed in front of the KRBA/KUEZ radio station offices in this 2010 file photo.
JOEL ANDREWS/Lufkin Daily News file photo
Lufkin firefighters douse flames from the former Magnolia Frame Works building, which is sandwiched between a shuttered used book store and KRBA Radio, on Cotton Square in this 2018 file photo. The city is looking to purchase the buildings to create parking for downtown patrons.
Owners of businesses in the Thrash Building and surrounding buildings downtown have mixed feelings as the city of Lufkin moves forward in attempting to purchase the property, which will be razed to create public parking.
Stephen Yates of Yates Media said the Thrash Building has been around for as long as he can remember — all his life, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.