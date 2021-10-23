One lucky shelter dog earned his wings as he caught a flight to an Austin-area rescue Wednesday in a Cessna 182 airplane configured specially to transport dogs.

Champ, a blonde German Shepherd, was found wandering the streets and taken into the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter more than a month ago, shelter volunteer Diane Paulette said. He came into the shelter with another dog, but the other dog had been hit by a car.

