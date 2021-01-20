Martha Hageon, the woman attacked in Lucky’s Convenience Store on Friday night, died at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
Alejandro Sanabria, 26, suffers from bipolar 1 disorder, his uncle Peter Maldonado said. Hageon was attempting to keep Sanabria from his family in his latest manic episode when police say he allegedly attacked his mother with a large knife.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.