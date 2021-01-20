Martha Hageon

Martha Hageon and her husband Jimmy Hageon on their wedding day five years ago. Hageon died after being taken off life support Tuesday night.

Martha Hageon, the woman attacked in Lucky’s Convenience Store on Friday night, died at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.

Alejandro Sanabria, 26, suffers from bipolar 1 disorder, his uncle Peter Maldonado said. Hageon was attempting to keep Sanabria from his family in his latest manic episode when police say he allegedly attacked his mother with a large knife.

