“We’ve picked up everything from tires, medical masks because of COVID-19, straws, cups, you name it,” Emily Thornton, executive director of Angelina Beautiful/Clean, said. Other items removed included a Blockbuster video bag, a miniature Mr. Potato Head, a Diboll High School ID from 2007, a tea kettle and cans that tree roots had growing through them.
The Angelina Neches River Authority has partnered with Angelina Beautiful/Clean and the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professional Network to organize volunteers and clean up days.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Ben Honeywell, chair for the Young Professional Network, pulls a tire and other refuse up to the trail from the stream bed at Grace Dunne Richardson Park on Saturday.
Lufkin and Angelina County volunteers met Saturday morning at Grace Dunne Richardson Park to pick up trash along the banks of Hurricane Creek.
The Angelina Neches River Authority has planned projects like this to clean and beautify the waterways throughout the region. They intend to make this at least a quarterly project, Kimberly Wagner, ANRA's communications director, said.
