Lufkin and Angelina County volunteers met Saturday morning at Grace Dunne Richardson Park to pick up trash along the banks of Hurricane Creek.

The Angelina Neches River Authority has planned projects like this to clean and beautify the waterways throughout the region. They intend to make this at least a quarterly project, Kimberly Wagner, ANRA's communications director, said.

