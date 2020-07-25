Seven people were transported to a Lufkin hospital after a two-vehicle rollover accident this afternoon on state Highway 103 west, near the intersection of FM 706, according to a press release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. David Hendry.
A 2001 Ford pickup driven by Christian Riley, 24, of Lufkin, was stopped facing west on Highway 103 around 4 p.m., waiting for eastbound traffic to pass before turning left into a private drive, when a 2007 Chevrolet SUV driven by Ashley Ray, 30, of Lufkin, also traveling west, failed to control speed and struck the rear of the Ford, the report states. The impact caused the Chevrolet to overturn off the roadway.
