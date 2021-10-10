Participants make tie-dyed T-shirts during Rowdy Saturday at Angelina College. During Rowdy Week, juniors and seniors from more than 10 different high schools came to Angelina College to get a look at what life on campus looks like.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Rowdy Week at Angelina College wrapped up with fun, games and tie-dyed T-shirts during Rowdy Saturday.
Community members of all ages “got rowdy” Saturday morning as Angelina College wrapped up Rowdy Week, which highlighted its various services, with Rowdy Saturday.
During Rowdy Week, juniors and seniors from more than 10 different high schools came to Angelina College to get a look at what life on campus looks like, recruiting manager Lauren Stacy said. Rowdy Saturday, however, was an opportunity for Angelina College to showcase everything it has to offer to the whole community.
