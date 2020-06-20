An employee at Farmhouse Frozen Yogurt recently made a video on TikTok about the business, and it has since gone viral.
Sixteen-year-old Sarah Parks started working at the recently opened yogurt shop a couple weeks ago. She said she has used TikTok, a video app similar to Vine, for a while and enjoys making funny videos with friends and watching other users’ content.
“TikTok is a growing platform,” she said. “It’s a way for kids like me and kids locally to have fun on the app, and TikTok has a certain algorithm where your video can be seen by anybody — anybody worldwide. I think that’s a really cool aspect about it because you don’t get that kind of reach on Instagram or Snapchat or Facebook or any of that kind of stuff.”
Sarah said she and Clark Tichy, one of the owners, were joking around one day that she should make a promotional video for the store since TikTok is one of the only social media platforms the store does not have an account with.
“I figured it would reach people locally around here until it got really viral,” Sarah said.
The video posted on June 4 on Sarah’s account parkthejag had 1.2 million views, 319.2 thousand likes and 2,718 comments as of Thursday evening.
Grace Tichy, co-owner of the store and wife of Clark, said they were shocked.
“We’ve never really done TikTok before, so that’s kind of why we like having employees who will show us different stuff like that,” she said. “It was really cool.”
They have had many people who watched the video drive to the store from as far as Houston, Dallas, Galveston and Marshall, and people from even farther have messaged their social media.
The Tichy family said they wanted to open their business, especially in Lufkin because they said it is such a great community.
“As soon as we saw these frozen yogurt machines were for sale, we immediately jumped on it,” Grace said. “We thought it would be such a great idea, and we always wanted to have a place where people could come, hang out with their friends, hang out with their family, have games to play, a great environment for people to come, hang out and have a great time.”
Sarah said she loves her job, and she felt so welcome even coming in to get an application.
“All the people that come in here are so nice, and you just feel like home here,” she said. “Clark and Grace made me feel like I was part of the team right away. I love working here, my co-workers are amazing, it’s a great job to have.”
Grace and Clark will be opening two new stores in Bryan and College Station in the next couple of weeks, and they hope Sarah will continue to make a few more videos for the company.
To view the video, visit Sarah’s account parkthejag on the TikTok app or visit bit.ly/2Ndc5km.
