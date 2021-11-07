Griffin Seymore, 4, gets a lift from his father Brian Seymore to take a look from the cupola of the Lufkin Police Department's armored vehicle at Louis Bronaugh Park while enjoying Saturday's Lufkin United Against Violence's Fun Day.
Citizens sport Lufkin United Against Violence T-shirts at Louis Bronaugh Park Saturday evening as community members came out to enjoy the organization's Fun Day event.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Youngsters play on the bounce houses at Saturday's Lufkin United Against Violence's Fun Day.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Lufkin City Councilman Robert Shankle turns a tumbler Saturday before pulling a winning ticket at Louis Bronaugh Park as community members enjoy Lufkin United Against Violence's Fun Day.
