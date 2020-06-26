Honorees will share the honors with the likes of Elvin “Buddy” Lowery, Rex Lowery, Terri Thomas Hutton, Mike Walker and Jesse Walker, all of whom went on to own businesses, contribute to community growth or further benefit the growth of the school.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington ISD is now accepting nominations for the Wall of Honor, an honor bestowed once every three years to graduates or teachers who succeeded during or after their time at the high school.
“It connects the past with the present,” superintendent David Flowers said. “It’s a way to recognize outstanding individuals who have worked hard, achieved success and given back to our community. It gives current students a blueprint for success.”
