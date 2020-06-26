HUNTINGTON — Huntington ISD is now accepting nominations for the Wall of Honor, an honor bestowed once every three years to graduates or teachers who succeeded during or after their time at the high school.

“It connects the past with the present,” superintendent David Flowers said. “It’s a way to recognize outstanding individuals who have worked hard, achieved success and given back to our community. It gives current students a blueprint for success.”

