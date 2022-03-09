Jonathan Gerland, executive director of The History Center, pauses before signing a copy of his book “Boggy Slough: A Forest, a Family, and a Foundation for Land Conservation” at the center Tuesday evening in Diboll.
Guests examine photos Tuesday evening in an exhibit housed at The History Center in Diboll in conjunction with the release of executive director Jonathan Gerland’s book “Boggy Slough: A Forest, a Family, and a Foundation for Land Conservation.”
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
DIBOLL — Capturing the entire story of the Boggy Slough might seem a tall task, but Jonathan Gerland rose to the challenge with his book “Boggy Slough: A Forest, a Family, and a Foundation for Land Conservation.”
History lovers of all ages flocked to the center Tuesday night to have their copies signed by Gerland, executive director of The History Center, and to check out a new exhibit dedicated to the book.
