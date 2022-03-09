DIBOLL — Capturing the entire story of the Boggy Slough might seem a tall task, but Jonathan Gerland rose to the challenge with his book “Boggy Slough: A Forest, a Family, and a Foundation for Land Conservation.”

History lovers of all ages flocked to the center Tuesday night to have their copies signed by Gerland, executive director of The History Center, and to check out a new exhibit dedicated to the book.

