Three Lufkin High School graduates have been admitted to Texas A&M Medical School for the fall 2020 semester.
The school has an admittance rate of less than 15%, but LHS graduate Matt Smithhart (2014), Rachel Inselmann (2015) and Monica Vegiraju (2016) will all be starting school together this year.
They said the process to being admitted was a tough one, but they are excited to be Aggies and to have friends going in.
“I think 60% of all applicants everywhere don’t get in to any school, so it’s an extremely stressful, long process from taking the MCAT (Medical College Admission Test) to applying and all your essays and interviewing and still waiting,” Rachel said. “It is a great relief that it is over, and I’m happy A&M Med is where I’m going to end up.”
The trio spent months studying for the MCAT before they took it because they wanted a competitive score. Matt and Monica met one another during their test.
The application process takes a year, and they found things like teaching and working at nonprofit organizations to fill their time between their undergraduate degree and med school.
Rachel described the process as a “hurry up and wait” experience. Much of the rest of the time was spent in interviews.
In the midst of their excitement, there are some stressors. Monica said she is worried about the pace of med school.
“I’m in med camp right now — and med camp is not even the full speed of what med school is — but just in med camp alone, we’ve done an entire week’s worth of college lectures for class in one hour,” she said. “Then you have several lectures during the day, and I think the biggest thing is time management and prioritizing.”
Rachel said the common way people describe the experience is “drinking from a fire hydrant.” They are also hoping that the coronavirus pandemic will not stop them from having their labs in person. Rachel said she doesn’t mind online lecture classes, but labs would be tough.
However, they also said they are really looking forward to dropping the competitive nature of pre-med and developing the camaraderie of like-minded people on a team.
Monica said her eventual career goals are all over the place, from orthopedic surgery to neurology or oncology or even child psychiatry.
“Everything is interesting, so I can’t really say for sure, but those are the specialties I’m leaning toward,” Monica said. “I’m potentially wanting to stay in Texas for residency or go up north for residency because that’s where my dad did his residency, too.”
Her first exposure to the medical field was with her father when she was able to see the world of medicine behind the desk. Then she was exposed to service work and advocacy in high school.
Being a physician blends her two interests of science and advocacy, she said.
Rachel said she is interested in family medicine or emergency medicine. After shadowing Dr. Cook in Lufkin, she said her interest was piqued in primary medicine, but the pandemic has called her toward emergency medicine, as well.
High school biology and her own experience with chronic illness as a child also drove her toward the medical field. An internship at Hospice in the Pines helped her realize that she was passionate about patient care, as well.
“It was a full-on journey that was one step at a time,” Rachel said.
Matt said he is not sure what his direct career path will be, but he knows he wants to pursue medicine. His path to medical school was more indirect. He started as a civil engineering major and slowly realized that wasn’t the career for him.
“Different experiences through college were building me to unveiling that I was interested in medicine,” he said. “The tipping point occurred my junior year at an internship where I was doing civil engineering and I wasn’t having that interaction with people that I wanted. I was trying to be an engineer so I could have an impact on society and try help other people, but it wasn’t the personal connection I was trying to make with people.”
After speaking with and shadowing a few doctors, he decided to change his path, and despite his different journey to med school, he said he is pumped to be going to Texas A&M.
He said he thinks that over time during medical school, he will find where he fits and what will help him reach his goals — to be there for other people and interact with people.
Matt said the best advice he could give would be to be open to change if you find something you are more passionate about. If he hadn’t had an open mind during school, he wouldn’t be where he is today.
Rachel said there is no one standard way to go to medical school, and the average age of someone attending medical school is 25.
“Live your life, enjoy your passions, and if medicine keeps calling to you, do it,” she said. “But I was told by many doctors, if you could see yourself doing anything else, do it. If you only see yourself being a doctor, be a doctor. It’s a long, hard path, and we’re just really at the beginning of it.”
They also wanted to thank the many teachers and doctors who helped them get to where they are today.
