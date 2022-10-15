Angelina Beautiful/Clean and the Cultural District Planning Committee are asking community members to grab a trash bag and help as they Paint the Town Clean.
The two organizations are joining forces Oct. 21 to host this litter cleanup competition in an attempt to beautify the environment, AB/C executive director Emily Thornton said. Ernest Luna, program administrator at the Texas Commission on the Arts, will be visiting Lufkin Oct. 22 for the Heritage Festival. He will provide the committee with insight on how to position Lufkin for a successful application to the Texas Commission on the Arts, Thornton said.
