While the walls and halls of the Museum of East Texas are always decked with beautiful art, during this time of the year the creations are a bit more green — evergreen, to be specific.
The 28th annual Festival of Trees kicks off Monday and will run through Jan. 6. The festival allows local businesses, organizations, churches and families to sponsor trees, with the funds raised going toward scholarships for the museum’s Art Camp, festival chairman Jamie Zayler said. The museum offers 7 1/2-foot trees, 9-foot trees and 12-foot trees, all of which are different prices to sponsor.
