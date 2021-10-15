Syble Richardson has been decorating her house for every season since she first bought it in 1968. While she decorates both the interior and exterior of her home, the outside has always been her passion.
Syble Richardson has been decorating her house for every season since she first bought it in 1968. While she decorates both the interior and exterior of her home, the outside has always been her passion.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Syble Richardson’s mother was a gardener, and had both vegetable and flower gardens. “She brought me up to love the nature of gardening,” she says.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Syble Richardson front window showcases three trees containing all of the fall staples. “I love the brilliant colors, they’re just so beautiful,” she says.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Syble Richardson likes to create a different layout each season because “You’ve got to change it up,” she says. “Last year I added the little scarecrows.”
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Syble Richardson especially likes a wall decoration featuring a Christmas tree made out of costume jewelry.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Syble Richardson’s collection of decorations comes from all over Texas, and all of it is relatively new, she says. She loves to find unique pieces in antique shops.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
With temperatures outside still hovering near 90, it's difficult at times to remember it is autumn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.