HUDSON — Students at Peavy Primary School joined those around America celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday with reading for Read Across America Week.

The week included many moments geared toward increasing interest in reading and literacy including days with creative themes like wearing a hat for “Cat in the Hat” day or wearing a shirt with words for “I Can Read with My Eyes Shut” day.

Grace Juarez’s email address is grace.juarez@lufkindailynews.com.