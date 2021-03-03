Selah Inman, 8, reads a favorite book in one of her favorite spots to read Tuesday in Dakota DeVries class at Peavy Primary in Hudson. The school is honoring Dr. Seuss’ birthday and Read Across America Week. For coverage, see Page 7A.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Peavy Primary Librarian Renea Bufkin reads “That’s What Dinosaurs Do” by Jory John Tuesday in Hudson. The school is honoring Dr. Seuss’ birthday and Read Across America Week.
HUDSON — Students at Peavy Primary School joined those around America celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday with reading for Read Across America Week.
The week included many moments geared toward increasing interest in reading and literacy including days with creative themes like wearing a hat for “Cat in the Hat” day or wearing a shirt with words for “I Can Read with My Eyes Shut” day.
