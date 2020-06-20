A Lufkin man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after an auto-pedestrian accident late Friday in which two people were struck, including a Lufkin woman who was transported to a Houston hospital for her injuries, according to a Lufkin Police Department report.
Sophia Barlow, 33, was initially taken by ambulance to a Lufkin hospital before being transported to a Houston hospital for more specialized care, the report states. Her husband, Cornelius Powell, 43, of Lufkin, who also was struck, drove himself to a local hospital after the accident.
Police charged the driver of the maroon Ford Escape that allegedly struck them, Anthony Nathan Blake Sr., 54, with DWI and transported him to the Angelina County Jail.
Officers were called out to the 1300 block of North Raguet Street around 11 p.m. for a report of an accident. When officer David McMullen arrived on the scene, he saw a car that had front-end damage and Blake and his passenger exiting the vehicle, the report states.
McMullen ran to Barlow, who had not yet been identified and was lying on the ground with several people around her, all yelling profanities at McMullen, according to the report.
McMullen heard people saying there had been a large group of people in the street having a block party, but no one would give him their names, the report states.
McMullen asked several people who the victim was, and no one would tell him until Powell approached, at which point the crowd said he could identify his wife.
An ambulance arrived and took Barlow to CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial.
McMullen spoke with a witness across the street who said there was a group of 20 to 30 people who had been fighting in the street. Later, McMullen spoke with Powell, who confirmed what the witness said.
The witness said that as a vehicle approached them, some of the bystanders jumped out of the way, but that Barlow was not as fortunate, according to the report.
Blake’s vehicle was in the inside lane of traffic, along with Barlow, and had damage to the center of the front grill, the report states.
Blake posted his $1,500 bond and has been released from jail.
Conditions of the two victims were not available late Saturday.
