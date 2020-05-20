The Hudson City Council approved the sale of the old city hall building to West Side Apostolic Church of Hudson on Tuesday.
The church bought the building for $236,000. This is just one lot of the subdivision, according to the city.
“We are very excited that the bidding worked as it did and very glad to have the Westside Apostolic Church back in our community,” city manager James Freeman said.
Since 2002, the city had been at capacity and was expanding beyond what the city hall could offer, Freeman said in an earlier interview. It moved into the old Trout house at the end of the summer of 2019 and has been completing minor details since.
“We’ve been looking for a place, and when this building came available, we thought, ‘What better way to preserve this structure and this house, which is a landmark in Lufkin and Hudson,’” Hudson Mayor Robert Smith said in a previous interview.
Additionally, the council approved the preliminary discussions of the Keathley Road Subdivision.
