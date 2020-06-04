Diboll Police Department officers and Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies teamed up to arrest three men after they allegedly fled in a vehicle that was reported stolen Wednesday.
Detective Bart Riley of DPD said officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a black Ford Escape in the south edges of Diboll city limits after receiving a report from Harris County that the vehicle was stolen.
Dequan Sanford, 25, Eric Sean Carr, 19, and Ladarrell Demtric Jefferson, 28, were in the vehicle. Riley said Jefferson bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot as Sanford and Carr fled in the vehicle.
Diboll police continued to pursue the vehicle while the deputies went after Jefferson. The vehicular chase ended after about 4 miles to the north end of the city limits.
Stolen property was found in the vehicles that could be linked to a string of vehicle burglaries in Harris County, Riley said.
Capt. Alton Lenderman said Diboll police directed them down Morris Street, where Jefferson fled. Jefferson was found after officers saw the door to a metal building behind Building Blocks Daycare was open and heard a male voice coming from inside, Lenderman said.
When deputies made contact, Jefferson was “breathing hard, sweating and had the same clothes on.”
Jefferson was in possession of counterfeit American currency and a clear plastic bag with a green leafy substance a deputy identified as marijuana through his training and experience, Lenderman said.
Lenderman said Jefferson told officers he had the two fake bills because he “just wanted to show his friend what a fake bill looks like.”
Sanford was arrested on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity with a $40,000 bond, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle with a $10,000 bond and evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle with a $40,000 bond. As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Sanford was still in the Angelina County Jail.
Carr was arrested on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity on a $40,000 bond. He was released on bail on Thursday.
Jefferson was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing on a $3,500 bond, evading arrest or detention on a $3,500 bond, engaging in organized criminal activity on a $40,000 bond and forgery of a financial instrument on a $40,000 bond. Jefferson was still in the Angelina County Jail as of 3 p.m. Thursday.
Sanford and Jefferson are listed on the Angelina County website as being from Shreveport, Louisiana, and Carr is listed as being from Houston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.