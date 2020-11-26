Five-year-old Lucy takes a breathing treatment at the Angelina Animal Hospital after she was caught in a house fire and suffered severe lung damage and smoke inhalation. The Salvation Animal Rescue is attempting to raise money to help her family, who lost everything, to save the dog.
Lucy, a 5-year-old dog, is recovering from lung damage and severe smoke inhalation after a fire burned her family’s home down over the weekend.
Salvation Animal Rescue is attempting to raise funds for her veterinary care as she recovers. While they aren’t sure on the total cost of the vet bill, Dianna Hale, a founder of the rescue, expects it will be at least $3,000.
