Lufkin police have released the name of the man who was taken to St. Luke's Health-Memorial after a crash between his car and an 18-wheeler on U.S. Highway 59, just south of the United Pentecostal Church campground, Feb. 23.
Eric Phipps, 30, of Houston, was traveling northbound in a 2018 Hyundai Ioniq in the 4100 block of South First Street near the United Pentecostal Church campground around 2 p.m. Traffic at the time was backed up from the stoplight farther north, said Jessica Pebsworth, the city's communication director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.