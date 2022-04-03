Lufkin residents gathered at Jones Park on a sunny Saturday afternoon to enjoy a community fish fry and take a closer look at some of the city’s emergency service vehicles.

The Touch-A-Vehicle event was organized by Ward 2 city councilman Robert Shankle and Robert Taylor along with Lufkin United Against Violence. A fire truck, police car and police rescue vehicle were parked and open for attendees to examine and explore.

