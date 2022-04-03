Jayden Coutee, 4, explores the armored police rescue vehicle at the Touch-A-Vehicle Saturday at Jones Park. Byron Coutee said he thought his son would enjoy the event because Jayden is very interested in trucks.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Mckylah Dixon, 7, said it was cool to learn so much about the fire truck. "It was fun,” she said, “I learned what they do and stuff."
Lufkin residents gathered at Jones Park on a sunny Saturday afternoon to enjoy a community fish fry and take a closer look at some of the city’s emergency service vehicles.
The Touch-A-Vehicle event was organized by Ward 2 city councilman Robert Shankle and Robert Taylor along with Lufkin United Against Violence. A fire truck, police car and police rescue vehicle were parked and open for attendees to examine and explore.
