Christian Nash, 8, was there to browse, looking for fantasy books in particular, at the Book Buddies of Deep East Texas distribution event in the Chestnut Village shopping center Friday. The event continues today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 533 S. Chestnut St.
Correena Kennedy, 10, peruses the selection of books at the Book Buddies of Deep East Texas distribution event in the Chestnut Village shopping center Friday. The event continues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 533 S. Chestnut St.
Some of Lufkin’s youngest reading fanatics took the opportunity to expand their personal libraries on the first day of the Book Buddies of Deep East Texas distribution event on Friday. The event continues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 533 S. Chestnut St.
Book Buddies of Deep East Texas pulled together 60,000 books to distribute, free of charge, to students in need of some good reading material for the summer on Friday. The event continues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 533 S. Chestnut St. in Lufkin.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
