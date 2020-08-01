Some of Lufkin’s youngest reading fanatics took the opportunity to expand their personal libraries on the first day of the Book Buddies of Deep East Texas distribution event on Friday.

The organization pulled together 60,000 books to accommodate students in need of some good reading material for the summer. Kids were able to pick six books apiece, free of charge.

