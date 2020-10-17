Israel is working on H2 and H5 searchlights. He hopes to contact Union Pacific in Houston to find some additional mechanisms to use in the repair process and hopefully come out with around five working searchlights.
An automatic box signal would register when a train would pass. The vibrations would “knock it down,” and the signal would immediately go to red, Israel explains.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
The inner workings of one of Israel’s restored train signals.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Israel demonstrates one of his restored railroad crossing bells.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Israel Jones, 12, shows a few of the many dated railroad nails he has collected.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Israel has collected two signal books from Union Pacific and Missouri Pacific from the 1980s and has memorized much of both.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
The searchlights work with one bulb and three colors of lenses — green, red and either yellow or lunar white/blue.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Israel has collected two signal books from Union Pacific and Missouri Pacific from the 1980s and has memorized much of both.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Israel Jones with some of his restored railroad signals. He has entered into a contract with the Galveston Railroad Museum to restore old signal lamps.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Israel Jones works on some of his restored railroad signals. He has entered into a contract with the Galveston Railroad Museum to restore old signal lamps.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Israel is working on H2 and H5 searchlights. He hopes to contact Union Pacific in Houston to find some additional mechanisms to use in the repair process and hopefully come out with around five working searchlights.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Israel hopes to build a display for the museum so the viewers can see the searchlights in action and even switch them on and off.
Twelve-year-old Israel Jones has a passion for all things antique, mechanical and electrical. That passion has led him to sign a contract with the Galveston Railroad Museum to restore a collection of antique searchlights.
Israel visited the museum with his mom Gina, dad Dayton and a friend and was struck when they saw a pile of the searchlights and semaphores (another type of signal) lying unused.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.