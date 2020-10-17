Twelve-year-old Israel Jones has a passion for all things antique, mechanical and electrical. That passion has led him to sign a contract with the Galveston Railroad Museum to restore a collection of antique searchlights.

Israel visited the museum with his mom Gina, dad Dayton and a friend and was struck when they saw a pile of the searchlights and semaphores (another type of signal) lying unused.

