Those taking the rumors of Spec’s Wines, Spirits and Finer Foods coming to Nacogdoches with a grain of salt might want to add a shot of tequila, as the Texas family-owned chain appears to be poised to bring one of its sprawling liquor stores to our micropolitan sister area to the north.
Spec’s Liquor #210 is a taxpayer entity registered with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts on property at 4608 North St. in Nacogdoches. The permit was issued July 30, 2020, and the first date sales could begin was Oct. 1, 2020. The property’s address is the site of a former Staples office supply store that was still open on that date, however, but permanently closed a couple months later.
