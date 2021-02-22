Junior League of Lufkin will be hosting its annual Touch-a-Truck event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 20 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
The event will feature many different vehicles people, especially children, don't normally get to see up close.
"We give kids the chance to interact with all kinds of vehicles that they may not otherwise get to sit behind the wheel of or get close to like police vehicles, construction vehicles, all different utility, tow trucks, any kind of vehicle all provided by volunteers," event chair Aimee Meyers said.
Brian Harkness will be the live musical guest this year, and several food trucks will be on site for participants to enjoy.
The event is mostly free, but community members can purchase a $5 wrist band to experience some of the extra features like the petting zoo, inflatable slides and face painting.
All funds raised go toward Junior League benefits like the Back to School Bonanza, which is a community-wide outreach for students who are starting the school year. It provides them with school supplies, clothing, hair cuts and more.
The event is a fundraiser first and foremost, but the league also wants to be able to provide the community an avenue to have free, family friendly fun together, Meyers said.
"We want to provide that safe, fun atmosphere for families," Meyers said. "It's a great time for us to interact with the community and for the community to get to know the Junior League in a festive atmosphere."
The league also is offering classroom sponsorships in which anyone can pay $30 to sponsor an entire class of wristbands, so students can experience the whole event for free.
"It's an outdoor event, it's family friendly, it's a lot of fun," Meyers said. "We're lucky that it's outdoors so we are able to follow COVID protocols."
