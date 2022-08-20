Families can bask in the unseasonably cool temperatures expected for next weekend as the Texas Forestry Museum invites guests to step outdoors for a number of free, fun and kid-friendly activities.
Family Day — set for 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 27 — has been hosted by the museum almost every year for the last nine. The event allows the museum to stress the importance of getting outdoors and offers guests the opportunity to explore its interactivity. As such, the museum tries to make its events engaging, education coordinator Kaitlin Wieseman said.
